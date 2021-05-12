Investors reinstated their fate in equity funds strongly by through their rush to invest in equity funds during April 2021. Equity mutual funds saw net inflows (investments exceeding redemption) of Rs 3,437 crore in April. Is this your time join the bandwagon? Find out here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today: Lockdown to begin in Telangana, as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 within the state. Canara Bank, NALCO, Punjab National Bank and Sun TV Network remain under the F&O ban. Tomorrow:
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10s is all set to arrive in India, four days after hinting its launch in the country.
Demand for sharing vaccine tech only getting louder
As the country enters into a dark period with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the clamour for sharing vaccine tech and IPR grows louder by states. In this piece, Viswanath Pilla gives you a peak into both sides of the argument, including why the Centre thinks an exercise of statutory powers would be 'counter-productive’ at this stage.
Business
Of lockdowns, a pandemic and e-commerce
Even as e-commerce firms grapple with a ban on the delivery of non-essential items, the Centre will not intervene-- at least for now. Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay takes you through the various obstacles that stand between e-commerce operations, amid the currently ongoing crisis in the country in this piece.
Environmnet
The pandemic's latest obstacle: biomedical waste
The quantity of Bio-medical wastes generated per day in the country has almost doubled from 7.22 lakh kg in pre-COVID-19 times to nearly 14 lakh kg now, according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA). In this piece, Shine Jacob takes you through the extent of the growing biomedical waste crisis in the country and what this means for waste management amid the second wave.
Auto
Rising costs, closed showrooms begin to hurt motorcycle makers
With showrooms shut and increasing uncertainty over demand coupled with rising cost pressure of raw material, two-wheeler makers are wary of giving any outlook for the current quarter as COVID-19 threatens to hurt buyer sentiments. Swaraj Baggonkar brings you the whole picture in this piece.
Tailpiece
Pandemic Burnout is a real thing
Living through a pandemic takes an immense toll on mental health too. With mental health concerns were already on the rise pre-pandemic, the situation has only been aggravated as a result of this new normal. Here's everything you need to know about recognising when you have burnout and how to manage it.