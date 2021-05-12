MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Last Updated : May 12, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Equity funds are all the rage

    Equity funds are all the rage

    Investors reinstated their fate in equity funds strongly by through their rush to invest in equity funds during April 2021. Equity mutual funds saw net inflows (investments exceeding redemption) of Rs 3,437 crore in April. Is this your time join the bandwagon? Find out here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Lockdown to begin in Telangana, as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 within the state.
    Canara Bank, NALCO, Punjab National Bank and Sun TV Network remain under the F&O ban.
    Tomorrow:

    Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10s is all set to arrive in India, four days after hinting its launch in the country.

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    Demand for sharing vaccine tech only getting louder

    As the country enters into a dark period with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the clamour for sharing vaccine tech and IPR grows louder by states. In this piece, Viswanath Pilla gives you a peak into both sides of the argument, including why the Centre thinks an exercise of statutory powers would be 'counter-productive’ at this stage.

  • Business

    Of lockdowns, a pandemic and e-commerce

    Even as e-commerce firms grapple with a ban on the delivery of non-essential items, the Centre will not intervene-- at least for now. Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay takes you through the various obstacles that stand between e-commerce operations, amid the currently ongoing crisis in the country in this piece. 

  • Environmnet

    The pandemic's latest obstacle: biomedical waste

    The quantity of Bio-medical wastes generated per day in the country has almost doubled from 7.22 lakh kg in pre-COVID-19 times to nearly 14 lakh kg now, according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA). In this piece, Shine Jacob takes you through the extent of the growing biomedical waste crisis in the country and what this means for waste management amid the second wave.

  • Auto

    Rising costs, closed showrooms begin to hurt motorcycle makers

    With showrooms shut and increasing uncertainty over demand coupled with rising cost pressure of raw material, two-wheeler makers are wary of giving any outlook for the current quarter as COVID-19 threatens to hurt buyer sentiments. Swaraj Baggonkar brings you the whole picture in this piece. 

  • Tailpiece

    Pandemic Burnout is a real thing

    Living through a pandemic takes an immense toll on mental health too. With mental health concerns were already on the rise pre-pandemic, the situation has only been aggravated as a result of this new normal. Here's everything you need to know about recognising when you have burnout and how to manage it.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.