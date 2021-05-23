MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 23, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

  • Big Story

    COVID-19 situation is stabilising, says the government

    The COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 24.83 percent in May 10 to 12.45 percent on May 22, the Union health ministry said on May 22, signalling that the pandemic situation across the country is stabilising. Here is everything you need to know about the most recent facts surrounding the pandemic.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Education committee set to meet in order to make a decision concerning examinations.
    State Bank of India (SBI) has said its digital services will remain affected as an upgrade is to be made to its NEFT system.
    Tomorrow:

    Vaccination for those in the 18-44 group may be temporarily halted in the Delhi.

    Close

  • Your Money

    Reaching your money goals is more important, not beating benchmarks

    There is substantial disparity in returns of the same category of mutual funds or PMS schemes. Which is why picking one that matches your money interests can be difficult, especially with the range of options available. In this piece, Lisa Barbora takes you through how to best pick a fund that meets your financial goals and how to go about setting them in the first the place.

  • Technology

    Your PUBG data may be used for Battlegrounds Mobile India

    Everyone is excited about the return of popular Battle Royale game PUBG returning to India in a new avatar-- Battlegrounds Mobile India. But is it too good to be true? Chances are, if you have ever played the former, your data can be used in the brand new game. Find out how in this piece. 

  • Politics

    Mamata Banerjee should have refused to accept CM post after Nandigram loss: Suvendhu Adhikari

    Comparing Mamata Banerjee to VS Achuthanandan, her former aide and biggest competition, Suvendhu Adhikari says that the CM should have not accepted the chief ministerial position after losing her seat in Nandigram. Aman Sharma sits down with the BJP candidate to learn about his views on West Bengal, the elections and much more in an interview, catch it here. 

  • World

    Vaccine passport to travel internationally? Not yet, says the government

    The WHO is yet to reach a consensus on the vaccine passport issue for allowing international travel to those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, the government said on May 22 and noted that discussions were still on. Find full details here. 

  • Tailpiece

    So, you know I told you life would be this way..

    The reunion episode of FRIENDS—an American sitcom that hardly needs an introduction—is going to air on May 27. And fans in India, like everywhere else, can’t keep calm. Barkha Kumari has captured some of the Indian fans's sentiments on the major sitcom's return, here. 

