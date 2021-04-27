MARKET NEWS


Last Updated : April 27, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    

    RBI has new rules, who is benefitting from them?

    With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issuing final guidelines capping the tenure of managing directors and CEOs of banks, one man could see his record go unchallenged: HDFC's Aditya Puri. In this piece, Dinesh Unnikrishnan takes you through how this new tweak in the rules could benefit Puri, who gave up his 26-year long tenure at the bank to his successor Sashidhar Jagdishan.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Nomura Holdings Inc is scheduled to release its earnings for the year ending on March 31.
    Tomorrow:

    SBI is set to launch SBI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, an open-ended index scheme, which would replicate the performance of the Nifty Next 50 Index, efficiently with relatively lower costs.

  • Startup Tales

    How Twitter, cryptocurrency help India's cause

    While the future for cryptocurrency in India continues to remain bleak, one man used it to facilitate India's cause amid its battle with a second wave of COVID-19. Angel investor and former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan has been able to successfully demonstrate its power in raising funds from across the world and transferring them to those in need within a matter of hours. In this piece, Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth shows you Srinivasan's method of leveraging not just crypto, but also Twitter in times of duress.

  • Your Money

    Fund Managers and COVID-19

    From spotting beneficiaries of work-from-home phenomenon to stress-testing portfolio holdings for leverage and shunning expensive stocks, Kayezad A. Adajania, in this piece, takes you through a list of fund managers who rode the COVID-19 volatility in top gear.

  • World

    What did the world spend on most during COVID-19? Defense

    The global military spending in 2020 was recorded to be $1,981 billion, an increase of 2.6 percent in real terms from 2019, data released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on April 26, reveals. Take a closer look at who were the biggest spenders globally and much more here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    And now.. dating apps for IIT and IIM majors

    Matrimonial giant Bharat Matrimony has launched a new platform for individuals who have graduated from top institutes like IIM and IIT. Read here to know how this app is the latest from this firm, following the launch of Dr.Matrimony - a site meant exclusively for doctors.

  • Coronavirus Check

    US to share pipeline for AstraZeneca vaccine candidates

    Following pending safety reviews, the United States has said it will share its entire pipeline of its AstraZeneca vaccine candidates. Here is everything you need to know about this decision that comes as the White House is increasingly assured about the supply of the three vaccines being administered in the US, particularly following the restart of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot over the weekend.



Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

