Market Buzz

RBI has new rules, who is benefitting from them?

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issuing final guidelines capping the tenure of managing directors and CEOs of banks, one man could see his record go unchallenged: HDFC's Aditya Puri. In this piece, Dinesh Unnikrishnan takes you through how this new tweak in the rules could benefit Puri, who gave up his 26-year long tenure at the bank to his successor Sashidhar Jagdishan.