Last Updated : May 27, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Amazon set to buy MGM for $8.45 billion

    Amazon is all set to add the hit studio behind James Bond to its cart for $8.45 million. Find full details about how this move is all set to benefit the e-tailer's strategy to filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    Sony is all set to list PS5 pre-orders in India will again on May 27. Also, Cadila Healthcare is scheduled to report its Q4FY21 earnings.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Are courts playing middle men in the war between Big Tech and State?

  • IPO

    Manyavar eyes Rs 2,500-crore IPO this year

    Kolkata-based ethnic wear heavyweight Vedant Fashions Private Ltd, the owner of popular brand Manyavar, is gearing up to launch an initial public offering ( IPO) in 2021 and raise around Rs 2,500 crore, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. The Ravi Modi-founded fast-growing apparel company, which is backed by India-focused private equity firm Kedaara Capital, has held advanced discussions with a clutch of domestic investment banks for the proposed listing. Read all about its IPO plans here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Satya Nadella says that Microsoft is done being 'cool' and is focused on offering valuable support

    In an interview with Axios' Ina Fried, Satya Nadella says that its okay if people don't see Microsoft as the coolest trillion-dollar company out there. He would rather prefer that the company make others look cool. This is how Satya Nadella plans to make the firm of value, keeping aside the cool factor.

  • Coronavirus Check

    What's the antibody cocktail that is now being administered for COVID-19?

    India is now administering Roche's cocktail for those diagnosed with COVID-19, with the first being an 84-year-old patient in Haryana to receive it. What does it comprise of? Find out everything you need to know about this method which first gained popularity when it was endorsed by former US President Donald Trump, here. 

  • Tailpiece

    The world is eager for people to fly

    The World Travel and Tourism Council estimated that the sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion and 62 million jobs last year. With airlines alone losing $126 billion last year, the tourism industry is eager for more customers. Take a look at the different locations around the world, who are awaiting new travellers at their doorstep.

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

