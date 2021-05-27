Tech Tattle

Satya Nadella says that Microsoft is done being 'cool' and is focused on offering valuable support

In an interview with Axios' Ina Fried, Satya Nadella says that its okay if people don't see Microsoft as the coolest trillion-dollar company out there. He would rather prefer that the company make others look cool. This is how Satya Nadella plans to make the firm of value, keeping aside the cool factor.