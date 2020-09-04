172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-55-5796111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting article to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Watch

    Selective sectors do well

    Selective sectors do well

    The market traded largely rangebound and settled the session on a flat note despite positive global cues on September 3. Banking and financials saw selling pressure, whereas auto, FMCG, IT and pharma stocks gained. Read here for more.

  • Big Story

    Infosys acquires Kaleidoscope Innovation

    Infosys acquires US-based product design and development firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation, for $42 million. With this acquisition, the company will be able to expand its engineering services portfolio, especially in medical devices, consumer and industrial markets across the US, the company said in a statement. Read the details here.

  • Your Money

    Women outshine men in equity investments

    To understand how women managed their finances during the Pandemic, Moneycontrol spoke to seven leading financial planners. They say, anecdotally, that women who actively invest their or their family’s funds have, in the past five months, taken balanced decisions about their finances with a sharp focus on their long-term goals. Find out more here.

  • Global Watch

    China's might block TikTok's sale

    China has recently amended its export control law that could potentially be used to block the sale of TikTok's US operations. TikTok said it will 'strictly' comply with the new rules imposed by China. Bytedance was in talks to sell TikTok's American division after President Donald Trump's threat to ban the app if a suitor is not found. This video explains what's the new law all about and why China's counter move is about power.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G debuts

    Samsung’s latest convertible notebook will come in a single Royal Silver colour option and multiple configurations. The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G can be configured with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The notebook comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Find out more details here.

  • Startup Tales

    Desi developers ecstatic over ban on Chinese apps

    The latest round of ban on Chinese apps has made the Indian startup industry excited at the renewed prospect of growth and massive new user addition as users look for alternatives. Indian startup founders pointed out that if the government supports the ecosystem by encouraging home-made players to grow, entrepreneurs will get a new push to innovate more for the country. Find out the details.

  • Tailpiece

    World's top 10 iconic high-rise buildings

    Skyscraper Day is celebrated on September 3 every year to acknowledge the architectural and engineering feats that make such tall buildings possible. World’s first skyscraper was completed in 1885 in Chicago. Let’s take a look at the world’s top 10 iconic skyscrapers Let’s take a look at the world’s top 10 iconic skyscrapers.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India sees record single-day rise of 83,883 COVID-19 Cases; Report suggests Oxford vaccine could come by mid-September

Coronavirus Essential | India sees record single-day rise of 83,883 COVID-19 Cases; Report suggests Oxford vaccine could come by mid-September

