Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting article to help jump start the day.
Markets Watch
Selective sectors do well
The market traded largely rangebound and settled the session on a flat note despite positive global cues on September 3. Banking and financials saw selling pressure, whereas auto, FMCG, IT and pharma stocks gained. Read here for more.
Big Story
Infosys acquires Kaleidoscope Innovation
Infosys acquires US-based product design and development firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation, for $42 million. With this acquisition, the company will be able to expand its engineering services portfolio, especially in medical devices, consumer and industrial markets across the US, the company said in a statement. Read the details here.
Your Money
Women outshine men in equity investments
To understand how women managed their finances during the Pandemic, Moneycontrol spoke to seven leading financial planners. They say, anecdotally, that women who actively invest their or their family’s funds have, in the past five months, taken balanced decisions about their finances with a sharp focus on their long-term goals. Find out more here.
Global Watch
China's might block TikTok's sale
China has recently amended its export control law that could potentially be used to block the sale of TikTok's US operations. TikTok said it will 'strictly' comply with the new rules imposed by China. Bytedance was in talks to sell TikTok's American division after President Donald Trump's threat to ban the app if a suitor is not found. This video explains what's the new law all about and why China's counter move is about power.
Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G debuts
Samsung’s latest convertible notebook will come in a single Royal Silver colour option and multiple configurations. The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G can be configured with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The notebook comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Find out more details here.
Startup Tales
Desi developers ecstatic over ban on Chinese apps
The latest round of ban on Chinese apps has made the Indian startup industry excited at the renewed prospect of growth and massive new user addition as users look for alternatives. Indian startup founders pointed out that if the government supports the ecosystem by encouraging home-made players to grow, entrepreneurs will get a new push to innovate more for the country. Find out the details.
Tailpiece
World's top 10 iconic high-rise buildings
