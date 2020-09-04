Global Watch

China's might block TikTok's sale

China has recently amended its export control law that could potentially be used to block the sale of TikTok's US operations. TikTok said it will 'strictly' comply with the new rules imposed by China. Bytedance was in talks to sell TikTok's American division after President Donald Trump's threat to ban the app if a suitor is not found. This video explains what's the new law all about and why China's counter move is about power.