MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Last Updated : June 03, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Aditya Puri joins board of PharmEasy’s parent API Holdings

    Aditya Puri joins board of PharmEasy’s parent API Holdings

    Aditya Puri, the former CEO & MD of HDFC Bank, has joined the board of API Holdings, the parent company of medicine-delivery platform PharmEasy, and will soon be chairing it, sources familiar with the development said. Here's everything you need to know about this recent development ahead of Pharmeasy's IPO.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    US Initial Jobless Claims set to reveal the state of unemployment in the country.
    Tomorrow:

    Reserve Bank of India set to reveal its interest rate decision.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Amul calls for a ban on PETA in a letter to PM Modi

    After PETA urged India's largest milk producers Amul to start endorsing and creating vegan products, the latter has now called for a ban on the organisation. Read here to know why it called for a move on the ban in its letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • World

    USA recognises Pride Month

    President Joe Biden, on June 1, issued a presidential proclamation recognising June as Pride Month, vowing to fight for full equality for the LGBTQ community to be codified into law. Read all about it here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Apex court asks Centre to review its vaccination policy

    In a turn of events, the Supreme Court of India has asked the Centre to review its vaccination policy. The Apex court also asked the government for data on purchase history, ordered quantities, supplies. Viswanath Pilla decodes everything you need to know about this hearing here. 

  • Entertainment

    Reminiscing the work of Mani Rathnam and Ilayaraja

    Together, Mani Rathnam and Ilayaraja have worked on ten films together and created magic that will last beyond the two men and their differences. In this piece, Manisha Lakhe takes you through the works of these two artists who celebrated their birthday on June 2.

  • Tailpiece

    Who make up some of the most valuable brands in India?

    The total value of India’s top 100 brands has increased by 2 percent, from $162.1 billion in 2020 to $164.9 billion in 2021, according to the latest Brand Finance India 100 2021 report. Here are the top 10 brands that are recognised as the most valuable in the country.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.