Last Updated : May 24, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Are you a short-term investor? This is where you can book profits

    Financial services along with banks segment has a dominant share in the index composition of markets and therefore tend to impact benchmark indices a lot. In this piece, Gaurav Garg tells you how you make profits as a short-term investor in the BFSI space.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

  • Coronavirus Check

    Moderna denies vaccines to Punjab

  • Environment

    What is environmentalist Greta Thunberg advocating for?

    Environmentalist Greta Thunberg has now devoted her energies to focus on advocacy around introducing changes in farming and food consumption. She has launched an appeal for the same across the world, in the face of repeated crises threatening the world. Read here to know all about why she says if we keep making food the way we do we will also destroy the habitats of most wild plants and animals driving countless species to extinction.

  • World

    India world's third country to cross three lakh COVID-19 deaths

    India on May 23 became the world's third country to cross three lakh deaths due to COVID-19. The two other countries which have crossed the toll are the United States and Brazil. Read the full story here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Indian techies join forces to make open source based oxygen concentrators

    A group of small and medium Indian technology companies and a defence PSU have joined hands to manufacture oxygen concentrators based on an open source design project Marut, initiated by robotic and automation startup Technido to meet the immediate need of patients and reduce dependency on imports. Here's everything you need to know about the project.

  • Tailpiece

    Hello Cicadas!

    Some of the red-eyed flying insects, which come out once every 17 years, have begun to emerge. But bug experts say you ain’t seen nothing yet. Here's a peek inside the unique universe of the cicadas who have made there way to the outside world after living underground for nearly 17 years.

