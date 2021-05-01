MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Last Updated : May 01, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    RIL Q4 profit increases to Rs 13,227 crore

    RIL Q4 profit increases to Rs 13,227 crore

    Reliance Industries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,227 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21), up 108.4 percent YoY amid significant growth in Jio and recovery in Retail segments. This profit was attributable to owners of the company, while profit for the period stood at Rs 14,995 crore, thus witnessing a growth of 129.1 percent YoY and 0.7 percent QoQ.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Close

  • Big Story

    Sputnik V will be available in India from May

    Around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be available in India by early May and will be rolled out in phases, the country's envoy to Russia Venkatesh Varma has said. The development will come as a relief as India looks to step up vaccination with a devastating second wave of coronavirus ripping through the country.

    Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    18-44 years can choose their COVID-19 vaccine

    Coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries aged between 18 and 44 years, who will be eligible to get their jabs from May 1, will be allowed to choose the vaccine they want at private centres. The private vaccination centres will have to make public the COVID-19 vaccine variants available with them and their respective prices so that the beneficiaries can pick the one they prefer.

    Read more here

  • Your Money

    Benefits of portfolio diversification

    A portfolio that is well-constructed not only ensures participation during market rallies, but also helps in downside protection. A key step to building such a portfolio is to diversify across asset classes. It doesn’t just mean holding on to too many schemes. Here’s how you must go about diversifying your investments meaningfully.

    Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook launching vaccine finder on mobile app

    Facebook on Friday said it is partnering with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India, which will help people identify places nearby to get inoculated. The social media giant had, earlier this week, announced a $10 million grant for emergency response efforts for the COVID-19 situation in the country.

    Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Princess Diana's wedding gown to go on display

    Princess Diana’s taffeta wedding dress, made by British designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel, which she wore in her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, will go on public display for the first time in 25 years. Her wedding gown will go on display from June at the Kensington Palace located in West London.

    Read more here

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.