Sputnik V will be available in India from May

Around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be available in India by early May and will be rolled out in phases, the country's envoy to Russia Venkatesh Varma has said. The development will come as a relief as India looks to step up vaccination with a devastating second wave of coronavirus ripping through the country.

