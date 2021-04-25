MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 25, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    ICICI Bank Q4 profit spikes 261% to Rs 4,403 crore

    Private sector lender ICICI Bank on April 24 clocked a massive 260.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 4,402.61 crore for the quarter ending March 2021. The profit in the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 1,221.4 crore. The number was below the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which pegged it at Rs 4,862.8 crore, partly due to higher tax cost.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

  • Big Story

    Justice NV Ramana becomes 48th Chief Justice of India

    Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 24. Hailing from an agriculturist family of Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, a soft-spoken Justice Ramana, will have a tenure of over 16 months.

    Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    Bharat Biotech to sell Covaxin at Rs 600/dose to states

    Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech announced on April 24 that its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will be sold at Rs 600 per dose to states, and Rs 1,200 per dose to private hospitals during the third phase of India's coronavirus vaccination drive.

    Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    iPhone 12 top-selling model in iPhone 12 series

    Apple launched the iPhone 12 series back in the fourth quarter of 2020. And according to data by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the four iPhone models account for up to 61 percent of all iPhone sales in the US, during the first three months of 2021.

    Read more here

  • Your Money

    Consider these before buying a holiday home

    We have attempted at identifying certain important legal aspects that prospective investors should look out for while purchasing their holiday home. These aspects are important as they enable the holiday home buyers to be more aware and to help them understand the nuances of investing in a holiday home.

    Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    This Italian got paid without reporting to work for 15 years

    Italian police have said that the hospital employee has not reported to work at the Pugliese Ciaccio hospital in the Calabrian city of Catanzaro since 2005. Yet, he has been pulling a monthly salary for the past 15 years, which now totals €538,000.

    Read more here

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

