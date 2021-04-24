MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 24, 2021

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    American Express, Diners Cards can’t onboard new credit card customers

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 23 imposed restrictions on American Express Banking Corp. and Diners Club International Ltd. from onboarding new domestic customers onto their card networks from May 1, 2021, over non-compliance with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Close

  • Big Story

    Zydus Cadila’s Virafin gets emergency use nod to treat COVID-19

    Pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila received emergency use approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) - the country's apex medicine regulator - on April 23 for the use of 'Virafin' in treating moderate COVID-19 cases. Virafin showed clinical and virological improvement in moderate COVID-19 cases.

    Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    India’s COVID-19 cases may peak in mid-May

    The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India may peak between May 11-15 with 33-35 lakh total active' cases and decline steeply by the end of May, according to a mathematical module devised by IIT scientists.

    Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp testing new feature for voice messages

    According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature for voice messages that lets you speed up the playback of the audio file. This is for Android as of now and there is currently no information for an iOS release.

    Read more here

  • Your Money

    What you must do with your annual bonus

    It is that time of the year when you look forward to receiving your annual bonus. While you decide how to spend this surplus amount, the big question for those paying equated monthly installments (EMI) is: should I repay a part of my loan or invest the extra money?

    Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Rajasthan family’s extravagant Rs 4.5 lakh welcome for newborn

    A family in Rajasthan's Nagaur district brought its newborn daughter home in a helicopter to celebrate the birth of the first girl child born in the family in over 35 years. The chopper ride to Nimbdi Chandawata took 20 minutes and cost Rs 4.5 lakh.

    Read more here

