Last Updated : April 23, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    S&P forecasts 11% growth for India

    In its report on Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions, S&P Global Ratings has said the Indian economy is projected to grow at 11 percent in the current fiscal, but flagged the "substantial" impact of broader lockdowns on the economy.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events:


    Today:
    PM Modi to chair high-level COVID-19 review meet
    IndiGo suspends flights on Kolkata-Shillong route
    Puducherry complete weekend lockdown begins
    Tomorrow:

    Air India suspends India-UK flights

    Close

  • Big Story

    Setting up COVID care facilities eligible CSR activity: Govt

    The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) clarified on April 22 that spending of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for “setting up makeshift hospitals and temporary COVID care facilities” is an eligible CSR activity.

    Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    Pfizer offers COVID vaccine at not-for-profit price

    Pfizer said it had offered a not-for-profit price for its COVID-19 vaccine for the government immunisation programme. The drug manufacturer also said its priority would be to exclusively support governments by supplying its vaccine only to governments for their immunisation programmes.

    Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple MacBook Pro 2021 launch

    The Apple MacBook Pro 2021 may launch with more ports, SD card reader slot, no Touch Bar. According to the report, Apple will bring back the SD card slot which was removed from the MacBook models in 2016.

    Read more here

  • Your Money

    Why you did not get interest on tax refund

    No interest shall be payable if the amount of refund is less than 10 percent of the tax determined on summary assessment or regular assessment. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Great Barrier Reef's corals halved in 20 years

    Coral reefs are among the most threatened ecosystems on Earth, largely due to unprecedented global warming and climate changes. Between 1995 and 2017, the coral population has dropped by more than 50 percent.

    Read more here

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

