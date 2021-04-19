MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Last Updated : April 19, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Will IPO subscription, market volatility impact Macrotech Developers' debut?

    Will IPO subscription, market volatility impact Macrotech Developers' debut?

    Macrotech Developers, earlier known as Lodha Developers, is set to debut on the bourses on April 19 after closing the issue on April 9 and will credit equity shares to demat accounts of eligible investors this week. Read details here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Amid COVID-19 surge, Delhi HC to hear only urgent matters from April 19.
    Oppo A54 to launch in India.
    Tomorrow:
    Apple 'Spring Loaded' event on April 20.

    Night curfew, Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu from April 20.

    Close

  • Big story

    Delhi lodges FIR against 4 airlines

    The Delhi government has lodged an FIR against four airlines -- Indigo, Vistara, Spice Jet, and Air Asia -- for not checking properly the RT-PCR negative reports of those coming from Maharashtra. Read here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Dr Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi, shares COVID-19 combat strategy

    Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 18, highlighting that the COVID-19 vaccination drive must be ramped up across the country to tackle the crisis. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp rolls out new update for iOS users

    A new WhatsApp Messenger update has introduced two new features on the iOS app. The update brings some changes to the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages settings and gives users the option to make adjustments in the settings. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Bitcoin plunges 14% to $51,541 due to power outage in China

    Data website CoinMarketCap cited blackout in China’s Xinjiang region, which reportedly powers a lot of bitcoin mining, for the selloff. The retreat in Bitcoin also comes after Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies for purchases on April 16. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    A children's book recalls Jawaharlal Nehru's animal diplomacy

    'Uncle Nehru, Please Send Us An Elephant!' asks questions about animal rights and raises ecological concerns, even as the illustrations show each elephant with a winning personality of its own. Read in detail here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.