you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 27

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Now that Indians are confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Go for these today — repeat thrice after a two-minute rest

20 jumping jacks

15 push-ups

10 bridges

15 push-ups

10 sitting twists

Get motivated with this quote

“I’m not telling you it is going to be easy, I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.” -- Art Williams

Show off on your WhatsApp group

• The big data of big hair.
• A search engine to find experts from universities.

• Find out how much free time you have.

Let’s get you in the work mood

This song is for that.

Take a break, but make good the time
Be in the know: How to make a ventilator.
Be up to date: All about household cleaning and sanitising.

Be curious: Start learning a new language.

Cook up a storm

Go for eggplant rice bowl.

Time to wind down
Listen: A podcast on pleasures of reading.
Read: A History of the World in Seven Cheap Things.
Watch: Kammattipadam on Disney+Hotstar.

Write: An essay of your days in home isolation.


First Published on Apr 27, 2020 07:03 am

tags #coronavirus #MC Home Isolation Planner

