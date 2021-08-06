MARKET NEWS

English
Money laundering case | ED searches former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's residences

The development comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation approached the Bombay High Court on August 5 claiming that the Maharashtra government is not cooperating with the central agency.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Image: News agency ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a search at former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's premises in connection with a money laundering case. The search is going on at three places in Nagpur, sources said on August 6.

The development comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the Bombay High Court on August 5 claiming that the Maharashtra government is not cooperating with the central agency in investigating the case against Deshmukh.

Earlier this week, Deshmukh failed to appear before the ED again in connection with its probe in the case. Deshmukh sent a two-page letter to the ED through his advocate and mentioned that he is sending his representative, reported India Today.

On Friday, the ED issued fresh summons to the NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh to appear before the probe agency's office in south Mumbai on Monday, but they skipped it.

The summons was issued in connection with the criminal case registered under the PMLA related to an alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.
Tags: #Anil Deshmukh #CBI #ED #Maharashtra
first published: Aug 6, 2021 04:36 pm

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

