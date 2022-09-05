Mohali joyride crash caught on camera: Children injured, witnesses say no ambulances were nearby

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @IamAjaySehrawat)

An 80-feet spinning wheel came crashing down in Punjab's Mohali city on September 4, injuring at least 10 people, including children.

The incident took place at the Dasehra Ground located in the city's Phase 8, according to The Tribune newspaper.

Thirty-second videos of the incident, being widely shared on social media, showed the ride spinning normally for the first few seconds. Suddenly, it began a rapid descent and hit the ground with a deafening bang. Riders screamed in panic and those watching the ride ran away from it.



Sad News coming from Phase 8 Mohali, where a swing broke & many people got injured. Prayers for their speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/8TxWL7NEOE

— Ajay Sehrawat (@IamAjaySehrawat) September 4, 2022

Riders suffered neck and head injuries in the incident, The Tribune reported. There was no ambulance close by and a police vehicle took the injured people to hospital.

One witness told the Hindustan Times: “We picked up the injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no ambulance, and even the bouncers of the fete were trying to threaten us."

The police will investigate if the organisers of the fair even had the required permissions to run the ride.

Sunny Singh, one of the organisers, said they had never before encountered a technical problem like on September 4.

“We will find out how this happened," he told the Hindustan Times. "We will cooperate with the police and administration.”

On social media, users prayed for the recovery of the injured and raised questions about safety arrangements.

"Deeply concerned to see a spinning wheel ride crashing down to ground in Mohali," BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. "More than 10 people including children got injured. My prayers and best wishes for their speedy recovery."