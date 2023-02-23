‘Modi is a great man,’ says Pakistani man in viral interview. Watch

With Pakistan facing debt default, citizens of the country are raising their voice against the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government. Pakistan is battling its worst economic crisis in years, one that has sent prices of everyday items soaring. Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has plummeted and the country can no longer afford imports, causing a severe decline in industry.

In the midst of this challenging scenario, one Pakistani man was heard praising India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership across the border.

In an interview with YouTuber and former journalist Sana Amjad, the unidentified man was heard ranting against the Pakistan government which, he said, never gave its citizens anything in return for taxes.

“We were better off being a part of Hindustan, trust me,” the local told Amjad, to which she responded saying slogans of “Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao” (Run for your life away from Pakistan, even if it means going to India) are being raised in the country today.

"These slogans are right," the man said. "If the partition of 1947 had not happened, we would have been purchasing tomatoes for Rs 20 per kg, chicken for Rs 150 per kg and petrol for Rs 150 per litre. "It was our bad luck… at least Indians look up to Modi," he continued.

Artifact, the news app from Instagram's co-founders, is available on iOS, Android

"Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn't need Nawaz Sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General Parvez Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi," the man told Amjad. "Only Modi can deal with the crooks in this country." "Modi is a great man," he added. "Muslims in India are buying petrol for Rs 150 per litre, are they not? We too could have been Indian Muslims... but here [in Pakistan], our children don't have food to eat, they don't have water or electricity." The video has been viewed more than 1.7 lakh times on YouTube. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced an austerity drive, saying the government will cut back allowances and travel expenses of ministers and advisers to save 200 billion rupees ($766 million) a year. (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News