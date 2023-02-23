 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Modi is a great man,’ says Pakistani man in viral interview. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

A Pakistani man was heard praising India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership across the border. In an interview with YouTuber Sana Amjad, the man said he regretted the partition had ever happened.

With Pakistan facing debt default, citizens of the country are raising their voice against the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government. Pakistan is battling its worst economic crisis in years, one that has sent prices of everyday items soaring. Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has plummeted and the country can no longer afford imports, causing a severe decline in industry.

In the midst of this challenging scenario, one Pakistani man was heard praising India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership across the border.

In an interview with YouTuber and former journalist Sana Amjad, the unidentified man was heard ranting against the Pakistan government which, he said, never gave its citizens anything in return for taxes.

“We were better off being a part of Hindustan, trust me,” the local told Amjad, to which she responded saying slogans of “Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao” (Run for your life away from Pakistan, even if it means going to India) are being raised in the country today.