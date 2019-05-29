Modi goes from being dubbed greatest 'divider' to 'unifier' in TIME magazine cover stories

The TIME magazine is once again making the news, quite literally. This time for writing an article praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive approach to politics. Only a few weeks ago it had published an article dubbing PM Modi the “Divider in Chief”.

The cover story of its May 10 issue, which was published while the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were on, had riled up BJP supporters across the length and breadth of the country.

Now, within days of PM Modi roaring back to power with a thumping majority, TIME published an article that claims that Modi has united the country like no one else.

People are calling out the double standards of the magazine without realising that these are opinion pieces, which are subject solely to the viewpoints of the author of the respective articles and have nothing to do with the ideology the publication may or may not endorse.

The opinion piece that has landed the magazine in a sea of taunts is titled ‘Modi has united India like no Prime Minister in decades’. Notably, this was penned by Manoj Ladwa, who had managed the 2014 campaign – ‘Narendra Modi for PM’.

The article published on Tuesday states that Modi won because he could transcend the country’s largest fault line – the class divide!

Ladwa credited Modi's emergence as the great unifier to his humble origins that trace back to a backward caste, which he claimed, was deliberately left out by the Western media.

An excerpt from the article reads: “Narendra Modi was born into one of India's most disadvantaged social groups… In reaching the very top, he personifies the aspirational working classes and can self-identify with his country's poorest citizens in a way that the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, who have led India for most of the 72 years since independence, simply cannot.”

It added: “…No Prime Minister has united the Indian electorate as much in close to five decades.”

Now, the May 10 story, written by journalist Aatish Taseer stands in complete contrast, working around a different narrative altogether. He had slammed the PM Modi-led BJP government for rampant lynchings and for appointing Yogi Adityanath as UP Chief Minister.

The Opposition had cashed in on this article during their campaigning since they were already upholding communal aspects of Modi governance.

The ruling party, however, had pointed out Taseer’s background and stressed on the fact that he is a Pakistani.