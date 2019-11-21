MiUi 11 code reveals Redmi K30 could come with 120Hz refresh rate display, 60MP camera

The Redmi K30 is confirmed to be unveiled sometime in December 2019. As we get closer to the launch, more details of the Redmi K30 have started surfacing on the internet. A new report by XDA Developers has revealed the camera and display features of the upcoming Redmi K30.

After digging through some of MiUi 11 nightly build code, XDA Developers spotted an upcoming Redmi smartphone named ‘Phoenix’, which is tipped to be the Redmi K30. The code also reveals that Redmi K30 could have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is a mention of a new method called ‘isBroadSideFingerprint’ that also tells that the fingerprint scanner will be located on the right edge. The report also shows a graphic titled ‘core_scan_gesture_broadside’ that shows a smartphone schematic with a dual punch-hole screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi K30 will feature a dual punch-hole display. Based on the schematic and the findings, it is highly possible that the Redmi K30 will launch with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The build code has also revealed more details about the display and camera. Xiaomi might launch the Redmi K30 with a 120Hz refresh rate display. A hidden setting in the code shows options of switching between 60Hz and 120Hz. A method called ‘isSuppotHighFrameRate’ returns the value true, when matched with the device code-name Phoenix.

This means the Redmi K30 could well support 120Hz refresh rate. The MiUi 11 beta code had previously revealed that future Xiaomi phones could feature 120Hz refresh rate displays.

Lastly, Redmi K30 could feature Sony’s 60MP IMX686 sensor. The Qualcomm camera library reveals a string called 'phoenix_imx686'.