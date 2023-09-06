Mission vs ambition: Why ups and downs don't affect PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a range of topics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a key insight on how ups and downs in life will not affect a person when they work for a mission and not a specific goal. Speaking to Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview, he said one does not make any personal gains if they’re working for a mission.

“When someone works due to ambition, any ups and downs that they encounter can unsettle them. Because ambition comes from attachment to position, power, comforts, etc.,” PM Modi said.

“But when someone works for a mission, then there is nothing to gain personally and therefore, ups and downs cannot affect them.”

PM Modi said that that people need is a platform from which they can unleash their potentials.

The creation of such a strong platform is my mission. It keeps me motivated all the time,” he said.

“When one is devoted to a mission, at a personal level, it takes discipline and daily habits to maintain a healthy body and mind, which I certainly take care of.”

The Prime Minister spoke on a wide range of topics, days before India hosts the world's most important leaders for the G20 Leaders' Summit this weekend.

“We have followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas in our country over the last nine years,” PM Modi said.

“It has yielded great dividends in bringing the country together to pursue progress and deliver the fruits of growth to the last mile. Today, there is international recognition for the success of this model, too. This is our guiding principle in global relations as well.”

He also spoke about how also talked about how nations need to work together to combat inflation, the damage from freebies and fiscally irresponsible policies, how climate change is a shared reality for the world and much more.