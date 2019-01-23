App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 03:56 PM IST

Mission to mine moon may get underway as early as 2025

hile the next feat that humans plan to achieve is sending living beings by 2022, Paris-based Ariane group plans to start mining on the moon by 2025

Moneycontrol News
Mankind took its first steps on the moon in 1969 and since then there have been many space missions to Earth's satellite. While the next feat that humans plan to achieve is sending living beings by 2022, a Paris-based company plans to start mining on the moon by 2025.

Ariane Group, a rocket making company, plans to work with the European Space Agency and extract usable material that can be mined from the moon. The company has a one year contract with the European agency to develop a plan for mining on the surface of the moon.

The company aims to mine on Regolith — a material covering the surface of the Moon — could be a rich source of both water and oxygen. It extracted successfully, Regolith would potentially allow for a sustainable lunar settlement at some point in the not-so-distant future. "The use of space resources could be a key to sustainable lunar exploration, and this study is part of ESA's comprehensive plan to make Europe a partner in global exploration in the next decade - a plan we will put to our Ministers for decision later this year at the Space19+ Conference," said Dr David Parker, Director, Human and Robotic Exploration at ESA.

The Ariane Group’s ArianeSpace Division will be partner with PTScientists, a German startup to design and build the lunar lander based on its Ariane 64 rocket platform and all the ground related services operations and communications will be provided by Space Applications Services from Belgium.

Several countries like China and Russia along with space organisations like NASA have been exploring the possibility of using the Moon as a base for future exploration of the rest of the solar system.The company confirmed that it would be unmanned space mission and robots will be used to perform tasks. No man has stepped on the moon since 1972 when NASA’s last Apollo mission was carried out.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 03:56 pm

