Missing Mumbai woman found in Pakistan after 20 years, thanks to social media

Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Waliullah Maroof.

A woman who went missing from Mumbai 20 years ago has now been found in Pakistan. Hamida Bano left her home to travel abroad for work nearly two decades ago – but a travel agent cheated her and changed the course of her life. Instead of Dubai, where she was promised a job as a house maid, Bano was taken to Pakistan.

The 70-year-old says she has spent the last few years of her life in Pakistan’s Hyderabad, where she was recently tracked down by an activist who shared her story on social media.

Waliullah Maroof documented Hamida Bano’s story in a YouTube video. In the clip, Bano says she was cheated out of Rs 20,000 by the agent who took her to Pakistan. She remembered the name of her parents, the address of her house in Mumbai’s Kurla as well the names of her siblings, sons and daughters.

According to the Economic Times, Maroof contacted activists in Mumbai after hearing Bano’s story of being trafficked to Pakistan under the guise of a job.

He managed to get in touch with activist Khaflan Shaikh, who in turn tracked down Bano’s daughter Yasmeen Bashir Shaikh.

"My mother left India in 2002 to Dubai for work with the help of an agent. However, because of the agent's negligence, she landed in Pakistan. We were unaware of her whereabouts,” said Yasmeen, who still lives in Kurla. She told news agency ANI that the family had been unable to get in touch with Bano until they saw her video on YouTube.



My mother used to go to Qatar for work. One time, she went through the help of an agent, but never returned. It's been 20 years since she went missing: Yasmin Sheikh, the daughter pic.twitter.com/svDB5E4EMM August 3, 2022

They were also unable to file a case against the agent as they had no evidence, the daughter said.“We recently saw a video on social media, and learnt that she's been in Pakistan. We urge the government to help bring her back,” Yasmeen said.