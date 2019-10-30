Missed out on buying a phone in Diwali sales? Flipkart is still running a Mobile Festive Offers sale

Flipkart still has some good smartphones deals if you missed out buying a phone this Diwali. Several smartphone brands, including Vivo, OPPO, Redmi, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, and several others are bringing discounts to their respective devices. From flagship to entry-level, there’s a smartphone on sale for every budget.

If you’re looking to buy an entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 7A and Realme C2 are now available for just Rs 5,299 and Rs 5,999, respectively. The Realme C2 does seem like a better option of the two with a second rear camera and twice the storage as the Redmi 7A.

Realme is also offering several smartphones under Rs 10,000, including the Realme 3 and Realme 5 that are now available for Rs 8,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively. However, the Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 12,999, while the Realme 3 Pro becomes the first smartphone to offer a Snapdragon 700 series chipset under 10K.

Samsung’s last-generation Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have also received priced cuts, making them excellent value for money. The Galaxy A50 now starts at Rs 16,999, while the Galaxy A50s and A20s drop to Rs 20,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

Xiaomi is also offering discounts on the Poco F1 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, which now start at Rs 15,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The Redmi K20 also gets a price cut, now available from Rs 19,999.

Vivo is also bringing discounts to its Z series handsets. The Z1 Pro and Z1x will set you back Rs 12,990 and 14,990, respectively, for the base configurations of both devices.

The V15 series now starts at Rs 15,990 for the V15 and Rs 23,990 for its Pro counterpart, while the recently unveiled V17 Pro is available for Rs 27,990, two thousand less than its launch price.

If you’re looking for a stock Android experience, several smartphones from Nokia and Motorola have also received price cuts. The Nokia 7.2 is currently available for 2K less than its launch price, now starting from Rs 16,599.

At Rs 8,999, the Nokia 6.1 Plus offers the stock Android experience at under 10K, while the Nokia 8.1’s new Rs 14,999 price makes it incredibly good value for money. 2019’s lineup of Motorola phones, which includes the Moto One Macro, One Action and One Vision are available for Rs 9,999, Rs 11,999, and Rs 14,999, respectively.

The Google Pixel 3a is now available at Rs 29,999, while the Pixel 3a XL will set you back Rs 34,999. The Pixel 3a’s price cut brings Google’s flagship camera experience under 30K.

Flagship killers on your mind?

Asus 6z with flagship-grade specs and a flipping camera module, which lets you take selfies using the rear cameras, is currently available for Rs 4K less than its official launch price, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000. Both the Honor 20 and Redmi K20 Pro are currently available at their lowest ever prices at just Rs 24,999.