Miss Universe Indonesia contestants say they were asked to strip, photographed topless

Miss Universe Indonesia has been rocked by allegations of sexual abuse (Representational image)

Six finalists at the Miss Universe Indonesia beauty pageant have accused organisers of sexual harassment. According to CNN, the contestants lodged a police complaint against pageant organisers, claiming they were forced to strip for “body checks” and photographed topless.

Mellisa Anggraini, a lawyer representing the women, told reporters that they were made to remove their tops, supposedly so pageant officials could examine them for “scars, cellulite or tattoos.” They were also photographed topless in the presence of men.

One of the contestants who came forward with the claims of sexual harassment said that she was asked to pose inappropriately, including by opening her legs. “I felt like I was being peeked on. I was very confused and uncomfortable,” said the woman on national TV, her face blurred to protect her identity.

Another contestant, identified only by the initial “N”, said that she body checks were not mentioned in the schedule. Consequently, she was left shocked when asked to strip for examination. “It was enough to humiliate and degrade her,” said Anggraini.

Yet another contestant said she felt violated by the actions of the organisers. “I feel that my rights have been violated. It has affected me mentally. I have had trouble sleeping,” she said.

The alleged incidents of sexual harassment took place on August 1, two days before the pageant.

Jakarta police confirmed it has received the complaint and has launched an investigation. “The complaints will be used as the basis for our investigation,” a police spokesperson said.