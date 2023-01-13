Watch: Miss Universe contestant walks in bitcoin-inspired costume

With a giant El Salvadorian coin strapped to her back and carrying an embellished rod with a bitcoin on top, a Miss Universe 2023 contestant made a dramatic ramp appearance during one of the preliminary rounds this week.

Alejandra Guajardo, who is representing the central American country at the world's biggest beauty pageant, sashayed down the ramp in a costume designed by artist Francisco Guerrero. It was a nod to Colón, El Salvador's former currency, and bitcoin, which it adopted as a legal tender in 2021.

"The evolution of the Salvadoran monetary system throughout all these years is a testament to the way Salvadorans have transformed their economy at different stages of their history," Guajardo wrote, sharing a video of her ramp walk on Instagram on January 12.

Introducing her on stage, a host announced: "You don't need a sash when you are dressed as cash."

El Salvador is the world's first country to make cryptocurrency a legal tender -- a move that proved highly unpopular.

In a poll conducted by the University of Central America, 77 percent respondents said they considered the decision a failure.

The tumbling bitcoin "is the government's most unpopular measure, the most criticized and the most frowned upon," a top official of the university said, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, the ceremony to crown Miss Universe 2023 will take place in New Orleans, USA early on January 15 (according to Indian time). Eighty-six women are competing for the crown currently held by India's Harnaaz Sandhu. This year, India will be represented by Divita Rai, a model and architect from Karnataka. (With inputs from AFP)

READ MORE