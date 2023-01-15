 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Miss Universe 2022: USA's R’Bonney Gabriel wins

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

Miss Universe 2022: India's Divita Rai made it to the top 16 but did not advance to the top 5.

Miss Universe 2022: R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned at a ceremony in New Orleans.

R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022 at a ceremony held on January 15 in New Orleans. She was honoured with a sapphire-encrusted crown worth a whopping $5.58 million.

Gabriel, 28, is a fashion designer from Houston, Texas. Her mother is American and father Filipino.

In the top 3 question round, Gabriel spoke about using fashion as a "force for good".

"I am cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing," she said. "I give sewing classes to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence."

She said she would use her Miss Universe 2022 title to be a "transformational leader".

