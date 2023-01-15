Miss Universe 2022 is also a CEO: 10 points about her

The Miss Universe 2022 crown went to USA's R’Bonney Gabriel, at a ceremony held in New Orleans on January 15. She was crowned by the outgoing Miss Universe, India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

Here are 10 facts to know about R’Bonney Gabriel:

- The new Miss Universe hails from Houston, Texas. She was born to a Filipino father and an American mother.

- She beat Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel and Dominican Republic beauty Andreina Martinez to to win the coveted title.

- Gabriel, 28, is a fashion designer focussed on sustainable clothing. "I am cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing," she said during the top 3 round at the pageant. She is the CEO of of her clothing line R’Bonney Nola.

- She is also a champion for women's empowerment, and gives sewing lessons to survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking.

- Gabriel is associated with Magpies & Peacocks, that has been recognised for diverting waste fabrics from landfills and making fashion collections out of them. - Gabriel is the oldest Miss Universe title holder and the ninth American to win the crown. - She was the first Filipino-American to be crowned Miss USA. - Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas and was a volleyball player in high school. - As an Asian-American, she has spoken openly about diversity and representation. - She said her mission is to inspire young women to achieve their goals by accepting who they are. Crowning moment: Miss Universe 2022 is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel Miss Universe 2022: USA's R’Bonney Gabriel wins

