Miss Universe 2022: Winning moment and other highlights from the pageant

Jan 15, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Miss Universe 2022: Stunning costumes and strong messages marked the glittering contest held in New Orleans, USA.

Miss Universe 2022 is R'Bonney Gabriel from USA. (Image credit: AFP)

The 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans offered viewers several standout moments. R'Bonney Gabriel from USA walked away with the title, beating Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez and Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel.

As the pageant concludes, we take a look at 10 highlights from it.

1) Miss Universe 2022 announced 

Watch the moment USA's R'Bonney Gabriel was announced the winner of Miss Universe 2022.

2) The winner's answer 

Texas native R'Bonney Gabriel elaborated on her work in eco-friendly fashion and women's empowerment, during the top 3 question round.

"I want to be a transformational leader," she said when asked how she would use her Miss Universe 2022 title.  "I am cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I give sewing classes to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence."