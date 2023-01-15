Miss Universe 2022 crown: Studded with blue sapphires, its price is...

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant is underway at New Orleans, USA. One of the 83 contestants today will walk away with the coveted Miss Universe crown. Here is what you need to know about it.

The 2022 crown is encrusted with pear-shaped blue sapphires and surrounded by diamonds.

It is not just a striking piece of jewellery but also full of symbolism. From the base of the crown rise rippling wave motifs, reflecting the "momentum of change" in the world.

The "Force for Good" crown features 993 stone settings, 110.83 carat of sapphire and 48.24 carat of white diamond.

At the top of the crown is a 45.14-carat Royal Blue sapphire. Its deep blue colour gives the message that goodness that can be achieved through untiring efforts and of the hope for a brighter future.

The tiara's price is a whopping $5.58 million. It has been designed by based Mouawad, a high jewellery company based in Geneva, Switzerland. “It has been an honor to craft a new crown for The Miss Universe Organization, and to create a new sparkling chapter in the story of Mouawad Miss Universe crowns," Mouawad's Co-guardian Fred Mouawad said. "The Miss Universe Organization’s belief in a future forged by women who push the limits of what’s possible and the incredible women from around the world who advocate for positive change," he added. In 2022, the Miss Universe Organization had been acquired by Thai mogul Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, who is also a transgender rights campaigner. The contest will introduce a big change in its 2023 edition -- allowing married women and mothers to participate too.

