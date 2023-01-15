 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Miss Universe 2022 crown: Studded with blue sapphires, its price is...

Jan 15, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

The Miss Universe 2022 winner will be announced today at a ceremony in New Orleans.

The Miss Universe 2022 'Force for Good' crown. (Image credit: Miss Universe Organization)

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant is underway at New Orleans, USA. One of the 83 contestants today will walk away with the coveted Miss Universe crown. Here is what you need to know about it.

The 2022 crown is encrusted with pear-shaped blue sapphires and surrounded by diamonds.

It is not just a striking piece of jewellery but also full of symbolism. From the base of the crown rise rippling wave motifs, reflecting the "momentum of change" in the world.

The "Force for Good" crown features 993 stone settings, 110.83 carat of  sapphire and 48.24 carat of white diamond.

At the top of the crown is a  45.14-carat Royal Blue sapphire. Its deep blue colour gives the message that goodness that can be achieved through untiring efforts and of the hope for a brighter future.