English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP

Speaking on the occassion, Mansi Sehgal, Miss India Delhi 2019, said she was "inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" and therefore chose to join the AAP.

PTI
March 01, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP

Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP

Former Miss India Delhi Mansi Sehgal joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha, the AAP said in a statement on February 1.

Speaking on the occassion, Sehgal, Miss India Delhi 2019, said she was “inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal” and therefore chose to join the AAP.

For any nation to prosper, health and education are the two main pillars and there has been a “tremendous change” in these fields in the last few years under the leadership of Kejriwal, she said.

“Inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and hardwork of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party, and I feel that through clean politics, we can bring about a substantial change in the world that we live in,” Sehgal stated.

Chadha inducted Sehgal into the AAP at Naraina Vihar Club in the presence of several residents.

Close

Related stories

“I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal instill confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi into the AAP family,” Chadha said.

Sehgal is also a TedX speaker, trained engineer and an entrepreneur with her own startup, the party statement said.

Calling upon youth and women to be an active part of politics and to join the AAP, Sehgal said, “I would urge our youth and particularly our women to come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see.”

Chadha said several eminent persons from Naraina in his constituency inspired by Kejriwal’s “pro-people” governance model have joined the AAP.
PTI
TAGS: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Mansi Sehgal
first published: Mar 1, 2021 03:06 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.