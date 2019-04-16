App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Miscreants cancel flight ticket of Indian expat going home to vote after he posted a video with PNR details

It took the Oman resident some time to realise that the miscreants must have seen the PNR number of his ticket, which he was flashing in the video.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

As the election kicked off on April 11, many Indian citizens, especially the youth, residing all over the world, have been very keen to exercise their right to vote.

One such exuberant voter residing in Oman had made special plans to visit his hometown in Mangaluru to cast his vote.

However, his bookings were cancelled at the last moment and he is partly to blame for it. Here’s what happened:

As per a report by Times Now, the youth identified as Joystan Lobo had bought tickets to travel from Muscat to Mangaluru, towards the end of last month.

related news

Joystan Lobo (Image:Facebook)

The excited expat wanted to urge and encourage his friends and other youths residing across the world to also take part in the elections. In a bid to do so, he made a video displaying his ticket and shared it online.

One of his friends residing in his hometown wanted to spread the word. So, he shared the video on WhatsApp, Facebook, and several other social media platforms.

Unfortunately, within two hours of sharing the clip, Lobo’s tickets got cancelled mysteriously.

Talking to a Mangalore-based news portal, the victim said: “I was unaware about the cancellation of ticket. The ticket was cancelled on March 30 at around 11:15 am (Oman time). I came to know about the cancellation only on April 1. However, I re-booked the ticket on the same day for April 4 and reached India.”

Lobo further said, it took him some time to realise that the miscreants must have seen the PNR number of his ticket, which he was flashing in the video; that’s how they could cancel it.

“I am shocked to see that it was possible for a person to cancel my ticket so easily in such a short span of time. I had not done anything wrong or said anything offensive in the video. So, now I am planning to file a complaint with the police soon.”

Media reports stated that Lobo had paid more than Rs 20,000 to secure tickets for the round trip but got only Rs 9,000 as the refund.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

Meghan Markle does not want 'the men in suits' to supervise the birth ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has a Rang De Basanti connect, here' ...

Mahavir Jayanti 2019: The History and Significance of this Major Jain ...

Strength of One Vote Made Surgical Strike, Air Strike in Pak Possible: ...

Wipro Approves Rs 10,500 Crore Buyback Plan, to Repurchase 32.3 Crore ...

A Jain Version of it! Traditional Vegetarian Recipes to Try this Mahav ...

Benjamin Netanyahu Passes Threshold for Nomination as Israel's Prime M ...

My Family, Relationships and Loved Ones are My Priority, Says Alia Bha ...

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Crypti ...

Pak Set to Sign USD 6-8 Billion Bailout Deal With IMF: Finance Ministe ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Buttler & Ashwin in Focus a ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end at record closing high; ICICI Bank, In ...

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Marvel movies marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all 21 ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from R ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.