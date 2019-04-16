Miscreants cancel flight ticket of Indian expat going home to vote after he posted a video with PNR details

As the election kicked off on April 11, many Indian citizens, especially the youth, residing all over the world, have been very keen to exercise their right to vote.

One such exuberant voter residing in Oman had made special plans to visit his hometown in Mangaluru to cast his vote.

However, his bookings were cancelled at the last moment and he is partly to blame for it. Here’s what happened:

As per a report by Times Now, the youth identified as Joystan Lobo had bought tickets to travel from Muscat to Mangaluru, towards the end of last month.

The excited expat wanted to urge and encourage his friends and other youths residing across the world to also take part in the elections. In a bid to do so, he made a video displaying his ticket and shared it online.

One of his friends residing in his hometown wanted to spread the word. So, he shared the video on WhatsApp, Facebook, and several other social media platforms.

Unfortunately, within two hours of sharing the clip, Lobo’s tickets got cancelled mysteriously.

Talking to a Mangalore-based news portal, the victim said: “I was unaware about the cancellation of ticket. The ticket was cancelled on March 30 at around 11:15 am (Oman time). I came to know about the cancellation only on April 1. However, I re-booked the ticket on the same day for April 4 and reached India.”

Lobo further said, it took him some time to realise that the miscreants must have seen the PNR number of his ticket, which he was flashing in the video; that’s how they could cancel it.

“I am shocked to see that it was possible for a person to cancel my ticket so easily in such a short span of time. I had not done anything wrong or said anything offensive in the video. So, now I am planning to file a complaint with the police soon.”

Media reports stated that Lobo had paid more than Rs 20,000 to secure tickets for the round trip but got only Rs 9,000 as the refund.