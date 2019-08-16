App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mint condition Pokemon cards sell for $100,000 at auction

The most attractive aspect of the auctioned card set was that they were all in near perfect shape and condition, despite being launched a decade ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pokemon (Image: Flickr)
Pokemon (Image: Flickr)

Setting a record in Pokemon frenzy, a buyer just shelled out $107,010 at an auction to acquire an entire set of the first edition Pokemon cards printed in English from the year 1999. The bid amount was so high that it could have got someone 35,000 such card sets had it been spent on them in the 90s, when it first hit the US market.

The bidding for the cards in mint condition started at $25,000. Before the auction closed on August 10, Goldin Auctions had recorded 12 bids for the collectables, which successfully increased the bid amount to four times by then.

The Japanese anime series on fictitious pocket monsters is a staple for millennial nostalgia. The original 1999 Pokemon video and card games were a major part of the millennial childhood across the globe, making the first edition cards so sought after.

Close

The collection that just got auctioned is a set of 103 cards, which also included a very special and rare first edition Charizard card that alone could fetch $20,000.

related news

According to TMZ Sports, the set contains other prized cards such as holographic Alakazam, Blastoise, and Chansey cards. The most attractive aspect of the auctioned card set was that they were all in near-perfect shape and condition despite being launched a decade ago. There are reportedly less than 50 such cards available in perfect condition across the globe.

CNBC reported that the auction house had listed each of the cards on its website as GEM-MT 10, which means that they are in mint condition and have been authenticated by the Professional Sports Authenticator.

One way to identify authentic first edition Pokemon cards is to look for a tiny, black circular stamp at the bottom left of the picture of the Pokemon. If you spot that on your cards, you can rest assured that you are also a proud owner of the original series launched in 1999.

The Goldin website further mentioned that Pokemon cards had the potential to become as important as collecting other highly coveted sports cards such as the Fleer basketball set released in 1986/87.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #auction #Pokemon

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.