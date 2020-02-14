'Minorities leader Hardik Patel missing for last 20 days'

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel has been missing for 20 days. His wife Kinjal Patel has complained.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat government of having a hand in his disappearance, she said: “We have no information on his whereabouts and are deeply pained by his absence.”

Sharing a video on the internet, she said: “The government had promised to take back all cases lodged against Patidar leaders in 2017. Yet they are targeting my husband, even as the other two leaders who joined BJP remain unscathed.”

She alleged that the Gujarat government was responsible since they did not want the vociferous leader to interact with the people and raise issues of public concern.

Interestingly, Hardik Patel has been active on his verified Twitter account. His last tweet was a congratulatory message sent out to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 12 after he had won the Delhi Assembly elections with a thumping majority.

However, a day before that he had taken to social media and accused the state government of trying to muffle his voice and put him behind bars as the panchayat elections were approaching.

चार साल पहले गुजरात पुलिस ने मुझ पर झूठा मूकदमा दर्ज किया था, लोकसभा चुनाव के वक्त मुझ पर लगे मुक़दमे की सूची मैंने अहमदाबाद पुलिस कमिशनर से माँगी थी लेकिन यह मुक़दमा सूची में नहीं था। पंद्रह दिन पहले अचानक पुलिस मेरे घर पर मुझे हिरासत में लेने आइ थी, लेकिन मैं घर पर नहीं था। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) February 11, 2020

He had written: “Four years ago, the Gujarat Police had filed a false case against me. When I had enquired the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner about the case, he had revealed that I was not indicted in it. In a similar turn of incidents, the cops landed at my house again 15 days ago. They couldn’t take me into custody because I was not home.”

He further said: “The high court is hearing my application seeking an anticipatory bail at the moment, although several non-bailable warrants have been issued against me too.”

Patel concluded saying, though the BJP leaders were trying to lock him up, he would continue fighting against the ruling party on behalf of the people. The tweet ended with a promise to connect with the public soon.

Notably, the CBI booked Patel in a 2015 sedition case over allegations of provoking his supporters to attack cops instead of taking their own life in their fight for reservation.