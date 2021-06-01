Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposes to waive registration fees for EVs

Registration Certificate fees to be waived for electric vehicles

To aid the adoption of electric vehicles, central government has planned to waive the registrations certificate fees for EVs.

As per statement released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a draft notification has been issued proposing to exempt EVs from payment of registration fees.

“The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification dated 27 May 2021, further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 proposing to exempt battery operated vehicles (BOV) from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate (RC) and assignment of new registration mark," the statement reads.

India has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by at least a third of 2005 levels before 2030. To further accelerate the growth and adoption of electric vehicles, India has also approved a Rs 18,100 crore production linked incentive for the creation of giga-factories.

The plan is to set up a 50 GWh capacity battery production plant. According to the government this will attract investments totalling at least Rs 45,000 crore. This will help with reducing the overall pollution in some of India’s major cities as well as reduce the country’s dependence on conventional fuel thereby reducing the cost of oil imports.

The statement also adds, “This has been notified to encourage e- mobility. Comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of thirty days from the date of issuance of this draft notification."

Currently, electric cars are more expensive than their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts and charging infrastructure is still not suitable to widespread adoption of EVs. However, the waiver of issuance and renewal of registration fees could entice customers into considering a cleaner mode of transport.