Mining dependents welcome Goa govt's plan to form corporation

Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

A union of mining dependents in Goa on March 25 welcomed the state government's announcement about forming a state mining corporation and said the move should provide a practical solution to their problems.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 24 proposed to form Goa Mining Corporation to resume iron ore extraction and export activities, which have been stalled following the Supreme Court order to quash 88 mining leases.

The decision to form a corporation is a welcome step, president of the Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) Puti Gaonkar said, adding that the corporation should first help restore jobs of mining dependents.

The modalities of the corporation are worked out and will be declared soon by the state government, with timelines for restoring jobs and protecting the current employment, he said.

Gaonkar further said the road map of employment for workers at mines, trucks and barges needs to be spelt out.