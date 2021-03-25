English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Mining dependents welcome Goa govt's plan to form corporation

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 24 proposed to form Goa Mining Corporation to resume iron ore extraction and export activities, which have been stalled following the Supreme Court order to quash 88 mining leases.

PTI
March 25, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

A union of mining dependents in Goa on March 25 welcomed the state government's announcement about forming a state mining corporation and said the move should provide a practical solution to their problems.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 24 proposed to form Goa Mining Corporation to resume iron ore extraction and export activities, which have been stalled following the Supreme Court order to quash 88 mining leases.

The decision to form a corporation is a welcome step, president of the Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) Puti Gaonkar said, adding that the corporation should first help restore jobs of mining dependents.

The modalities of the corporation are worked out and will be declared soon by the state government, with timelines for restoring jobs and protecting the current employment, he said.

Gaonkar further said the road map of employment for workers at mines, trucks and barges needs to be spelt out.
PTI
TAGS: #Goa #Goa Mining Corporation #Pramod Sawant
first published: Mar 25, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.