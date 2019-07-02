Mimi Chakraborty backs colleague Nusrat’s nonchalance towards fatwa issued by Muslim clerics

Coming out in support of party colleague and friend Nusrat Jahan, actor-parliamentarian Mimi Chakraborty said being Indian should be our only identity.

Her remarks came after some Muslim clerics from Deoband issued a fatwa against Nusrat, the MP from West Bengal’s Basirhat, for wearing Hindu symbols of marriage such as ‘sindoor’ and ‘mangalsutra’. They also slammed the first-time MP for uttering Vande Mataram after taking their oath of office in the Lok Sabha last week.



We r indian and thats our only identification

proud indian nd will be

Love u @nusratchirps https://t.co/qTTP0nbzTI

— Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) June 29, 2019

The Trinamool Congress lawmaker took to Twitter and wrote: “We r indian and thats our only identification proud Indian nd will be Love u. (sic)”

Both the actor-turned-politicians had taken their oath on June 25 in Bengali, and concluded their speech with ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’, and ‘Jai Bangla’. They had even touched the feet of Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, to seek his blessings.

Though the gestures of the two first-time parliamentarians won the internet, the clerics were irked by the 29-year-old TMC MP getting married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain.

Instead of being perturbed by the harsh words, Nusrat hit back at the hardliners for creating an issue over her decision to marry a Jain.

Lambasting them, she said she represents an “inclusive India” where caste, creed, and religious identities do not act as an impediment while forging new ties.

She took to Twitter and wrote: “I represent an inclusive India, which is beyond the barriers of caste creed and religion. As much as I respect all religions, I still remain a Muslim and no one should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions.”

She further wrote: “Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that..”

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia #Youthquake #secularIndia pic.twitter.com/mHmINQiYzj— Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 29, 2019

Notably, Nusrat defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sayantan Basu to come to power; she won by a stellar margin of more than 3 lakh votes.