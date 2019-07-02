App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mimi Chakraborty backs colleague Nusrat’s nonchalance towards fatwa issued by Muslim clerics

Muslim clerics were irked by the 29-year-old TMC MP Nusrat Jahan getting married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain and had issued a fatwa against her

Jagyaseni Biswas
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan (Image: PTI)
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan (Image: PTI)

Coming out in support of party colleague and friend Nusrat Jahan, actor-parliamentarian Mimi Chakraborty said being Indian should be our only identity.

Her remarks came after some Muslim clerics from Deoband issued a fatwa against Nusrat, the MP from West Bengal’s Basirhat, for wearing Hindu symbols of marriage such as ‘sindoor’ and ‘mangalsutra’. They also slammed the first-time MP for uttering Vande Mataram after taking their oath of office in the Lok Sabha last week.

The Trinamool Congress lawmaker took to Twitter and wrote: “We r indian and thats our only identification proud Indian nd will be Love u. (sic)”

Both the actor-turned-politicians had taken their oath on June 25 in Bengali, and concluded their speech with ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’, and ‘Jai Bangla’. They had even touched the feet of Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, to seek his blessings.

Close

Though the gestures of the two first-time parliamentarians won the internet, the clerics were irked by the 29-year-old TMC MP getting married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain.

related news

Instead of being perturbed by the harsh words, Nusrat hit back at the hardliners for creating an issue over her decision to marry a Jain.

Lambasting them, she said she represents an “inclusive India” where caste, creed, and religious identities do not act as an impediment while forging new ties.

She took to Twitter and wrote: “I represent an inclusive India, which is beyond the barriers of caste creed and religion. As much as I respect all religions, I still remain a Muslim and no one should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions.”

She further wrote: “Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that..”

Notably, Nusrat defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sayantan Basu to come to power; she won by a stellar margin of more than 3 lakh votes.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #Member of Parliament #Nusrat Jahan #Trinamool Congress (TMC)

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.