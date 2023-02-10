Millionaire accused of dumping fiancée after she got breast cancer

Bryan Johnson, the multimillionaire who made headlines last month for his quest to get the body of an 18-year-old, has been accused of dumping his fiancée after her breast cancer diagnosis.

Johnson spends upwards of $2 million a year on a special diet, a team of doctors and several machines with which he claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years. The 45-year-old software mogul says his strict regime has helped him become less irritable, more alive and nicer to the people around him – but his former fiancée says Johnson cheated on her through much of their relationship and kicked her out of his Los Angeles home when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a lawsuit, TV actress Taryn Southern accused Bryan Johnson of “manipulative” and “controlling” behaviour during their three-year relationship, the New York Post reported. The couple first met in 2016 and got engaged in 2018.

Southern filed a lawsuit against Johnson in Los Angeles Superior Court in October 2021, claiming that the millionaire “pressured her into letting him have sex with other women” despite her repeated requests for monogamy.

Moneycontrol News