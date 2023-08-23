Millionaire accuses fiancée of cheating in viral engagement speech, guests shocked

An Italian millionaire accused his fiancee of cheating during their engagement party (Representational image)

An Italian millionaire accused his fiancée of cheating on him during their lavish engagement party. Massimo Segre, 64, slammed his bride-to-be Cristina Seymandi in a shocking speech that has been widely shared online. The millionaire banker hosted a glitzy bash to celebrate their engagement at an exclusive Turin villa where he took the microphone in front of 150 high society guests to ‘expose’ his fiancée.

“I want to give Cristina the freedom to love. Specifically, to love another person; a notable lawyer, who she clearly cares about more than me,” Segre said during his speech, according to a translation by The New York Post. “Dear Cristina, I know how much you are in love with him mentally and sexually.

“I know that before him you had a relationship with an industrialist acquaintance,” the banker continued. “Don’t think it pleases me to look like a cuckold in front of all of you.”

“Cristina is so good at telling her truths, that I couldn’t leave her alone to narrate the reason why I’m ending [our] life together tonight,” he claimed. “It’s a banal story of infidelity, even premarital. I am so disappointed, I am heartbroken.”

Segre ended his speech by asking Cristina Seymandi to go to Mykonos with her lover as the holiday is already paid for. “Dear Cristina, go to Mykonos with your lawyer. Be happy with him, it's all paid for, just like the trip to Vietnam,” he said. Guests watched in stunned silence as the lights dimmed and Segre exited the stage after delivering his take-down.

Footage of the speech has been viewed millions of times on social media, although it is not clear who recorded and leaked it online.

Seymandi, 47, was standing next to Segre as he delivered the speech. While she appeared to be trying to keep a straight face during the ordeal, she has since hit back at the banker for damaging her reputation.

“When he started talking, I thought it was a joke. Then I was petrified. It was an act of abhorrent violence,” she told Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

“Not to mention the comments on social networks with obscene words and phrases. If the same thing had happened but with the roles reversed, the reactions would have been very different. But I am a woman, and in this world, that makes a big difference,” she said.

An advisor for Seymandi says she is considering legal action. “Very probably Seymandi will be taking legal action for reputational damage,” Luca Poma told The Times. “She has suffered very serious attacks on social media and threats from Italian citizens. It has been traumatic.”