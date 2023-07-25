Miffed with pesky loan calls, man pranks bank, asks for Rs 300 crore to buy train

In the audio which was shared on Instagram, the bank employee-identified as Nisha- can be heard asking the man whether he wished to take a loan. (Representational Photo).

A person receives numerous unnecessary, pesky calls daily from different numbers that can be infuriating, over a period of time. One of those calls comes from banks, whose staff members dial to find out if the receiver is interested in a taking a loan.

A similar call has gained traction after a man played a prank on a bank employee and asked for Rs 300 crore to buy a train. In the audio which was shared on Instagram, the bank employee-identified as Nisha- can be heard asking the man whether he wished to take a loan. He replied to her saying he desired to take a loan of Rs 300 crore to buy a train.

The request muted the bank employee and after a pause, she asked the man if he had taken any loans in the past. The man replied by saying that he had earlier taken a loan to buy a Hero cycle for Rs 1600, after which the audio ends.

The audio was met with several responses, many of whom praised the man for the way he handled the call from the bank.

"Well done! These guys deserve it," he said.

"Nisha from bank be like: sorry wrong number," another user said.

"Take a loan in such a way that the bank employees block your calls," a third user wrote.

Also read: 'Nice half working jail': US students put up school for sale as a prank. The cost is...

