Middle finger at Putin, Ukraine badges: Stars show solidarity at BAFTA

BAFTA 2022: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Plummer and Stephen Graham were among those who showed solidarity with Ukraine.

Several stars who attended the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards and its organisers showed support for war-torn Ukraine as they returned to the glitzy red-carpet event after two years.

The celebration of cinema was subdued at the BAFTA awards event this year, with many attendees reflecting on the war raging on the other side of Europe.

While BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the show with a message of solidarity with Ukraine, the host for the evening, Australian actor-comedian Rebel Wilson, used the platform to call out Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We stand in solidarity with those who are bravely fighting for their country and we share their hope for a return to peace," Majumdar said. He said Russia’s invasion had "shocked the world with images and stories detailing a truly horrific and heartbreaking situation".

Wilson raised her middle finger and said, "Luckily though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for (Vladimir) Putin.”

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch wore a lapel badge in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. He said it was to oppose the megalomaniac Putin raining down terror on Ukraine.

“It’s a very scary and sad time,” he said on the red carpet. “Although this is a gesture, and people can say it’s hollow, it’s just something I can do tonight along with pressuring British politicians to take in more refugees from the war.”

Actors Stephen Graham and Jessica Plummer wore ribbons in the colours of Ukrainian flag. Actor Jake Bongiovi wore a Ukrainian flag pin to the ceremony,

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, director of animated feature “Flee”, the story of an Afghan refugee, said it was surreal to be at an awards show when the world is burning.

But he said images of the millions driven from their homes in Ukraine underscored the message that these stories need to be told.

Presenting the prize for Best director, Andy Serkis took a swipe at Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel and her handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Serkis said Patel's latest movie "all refugees are welcome, but some are more welcome than others, is a complete nightmare".

At the BAFTA this year, "The Power of the Dog" scooped the top two honours, winning best film and director for Jane Campion, while sci-fi epic "Dune" picked up the most prizes.