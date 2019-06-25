Microsoft working on a foldable Surface that would run Android apps and Apple iCloud

Microsoft is reportedly working on a foldable device. The Redmond-based tech giant is following the path of Samsung and Huawei and is soon expected to launch a foldable Surface device. The highlight feature of the foldable Surface is that it would run Android apps.

A report by Forbes suggests that Microsoft could release the foldable Surface by Q1 of 2020 or the first half of next year by latest. The report is based on inputs given by IHS Markit to the magazine, citing 'supply chain info’.

According to the Associate Director of Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit Jeff Lin, Microsoft is working on a smaller version of the Surface. He stated that the device is expected to have two 9-inch displays with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Lin further stated that the foldable Surface would run on Windows 10 that would be customised for dual-screen UI compatibility. Microsoft has been working on Windows Core OS that would provide support for foldable devices.

The foldable Surface would also be able to run Android apps and iCloud services. For the internals, Lin stated that Microsoft would opt for the Intel 10nm Lakefield processor that would also offer always-on connectivity via LTE or 5G. The device is still in the development stage and is expected to launch early next year, contrary to previous reports that suggested a year-end release.