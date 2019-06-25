App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft wants to use Project xCloud to increase the reach of Xbox Games

Head of Gaming Phil Spencer wants to use Microsoft's cloud gaming service to reach more gamers in India and Africa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft dropped several details about Project xCloud – its cloud gaming service – at E3 2019. However, unlike Google Stadia, Microsoft left out the pricing of its upcoming cloud gaming service.

From the details provided, we know Xbox console owners will be able to use their console to stream their entire collection of Xbox games for free.

However, Microsoft’s ambitions for xCloud don’t stop there. The company wants to use Project xCloud to broaden the total addressable market.

Close

Spencer reportedly wants to use xCloud to reach people around the world, particularly in Asian and African countries, where access to consoles is limited, and Android is the primary means of gaming.

related news

Spencer believes xCloud can be used as a platform to vastly increase the reach of Xbox games in these nations.

Speaking to GamesIndustry at E3 2019, Microsoft’s Head of Gaming Phil Spencer mentioned; “Last month, Catherine and I were in Africa. Not a lot of Xboxes in Africa. Not a lot of game consoles. 1.2 billion people on the continent of Africa. Average age is 19 on the continent. They know Fortnite, they know Halo, they know Gears of War. They just don’t have a device.” Catherine Gluckstein is the chief of staff/strategy for Xbox.

Apart from engineering consoles, Microsoft also develops games for those consoles. Despite being a one-time sale for Microsoft, a console is a three to four-year investment for a gamer.

Microsoft relies on games to provide revenue after the sale of the console. Microsoft’s objective is getting Xbox games into the hands as many people as possible. Whether that person games on a PC, console or smartphone seems irrelevant for the company.

A strategy that really does make a lot of sense. Take, for example, India, where tens of millions of people play PUBG Mobile on their handsets. That’s a huge market with great potential for growth. As of now, one of the biggest hurdles that stand in Microsoft’s way is “connectivity”.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #gaming #Microsoft #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.