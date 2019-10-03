Microsoft Surface Earbuds will allow you to do a lot more than listening to music

Microsoft has jumped into the truly-wireless Earbuds category with the launch of Surface Earbuds. The new smart wireless Earbuds come with a case that offers up to 24 hours of combined juice on a single charge. Surface Earbuds also allows users to perform tasks like changing slideshows during a PowerPoint presentation.

Design-wise, Microsoft claims to have paid attention to the Surface Earbuds for offering all-day comfort. The new buds come with a reasonably large and chunky circular touchpad that provide controls for various tasks using gestures. For example, a few taps would open Spotify on Android.

The new Surface Earbuds also allow users to move through slides during a PowerPoint presentation by swiping on the circular touchpad.

Another highlight feature of the Surface Earbuds is its integration with Microsoft’s own Office 365 apps. Surface Earbuds has an ability to translate over 60 languages into real-time text translation.

The wireless audio device has two mics on each earbud for filtering noise around you, offering better noise cancellation.

Surface Earbuds are IPX4 rated for water resistance. It works across all platforms and is claimed to offer 8 hours of full charge without the case.

Surface Earbuds would face stiff competition from Apple AirPods, which has been a very popular wireless audio device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Beats Powerbeats Pro and the recently launched Amazon Echo Buds, too, would are very impressive.

Surface Earbuds are also expensive when compared to the competition. It is priced at $249 pre-tax and would be available later this year.