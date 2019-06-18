Microsoft resumes sale of Huawei laptops on its online store and gives Windows licensing update

Huawei laptops were recently removed from Microsoft’s online store last month. The decision was taken after President Trump's executive order to crack down on Chinese tech giant.

While Microsoft decided to take down Huawei’s laptops, the software giant remained relatively silent on the topic of Windows licensing for Huawei notebooks. However, Huawei laptops were recently spotted on the software giant’s online stores.

Microsoft has resumed the sale of Huwaei notebooks on its online store, despite the executive order that bans US companies from doing business with the Chinese tech giant, still being in play. Microsoft recently stated that it has been evaluating the regulations and will continue selling Huwaei inventory on its online store.

Microsoft confirmed that existing Huwaei inventory on its online stores would not be taken down from the store. The company claims that selling existing inventory complies with the current U.S. regulation.

In a statement to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson said; “We have been evaluating, and will continue to respond to, the many business, technical and regulatory complexities stemming from the recent addition of Huawei to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Export Administration Regulations Entity List. As a result, we are resuming the sale of existing inventory of Huawei devices at Microsoft Store.”

On the issue of licensing, Microsoft confirmed that it would keep delivering Windows software updates to current Huawei laptop users.