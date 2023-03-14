Microsoft layoffs: 'My entire team was eliminated' says former Indian employee

Vandan Kaushik had worked for Microsoft for eight years and was a senior product manager at the Washington office until last week when he and his team were laid off. Although Kaushik was prepared for the possibility ever since the tech giant announced job cuts in January, the news still came as a blow.

"Like many of my colleagues, me and my team had a tough start to the week. My entire team was eliminated as part of Microsoft layoffs this week. Although I had prepared for the possibility, hearing the news was still difficult," Kaushik wrote on LinkedIn.

Unlike other tech giants such as Google whose former employees have been vocal about how abruptly they were cut off from the organisation, Kaushik said that Microsoft treated them with respect and offered support.

"When the news was announced, the immediate leadership response was not to rush to complete the transition but to check in on each other and ensure that we were all doing okay. It was heartening to see that even those who were not directly affected showered us with respect, empathy, and support," he wrote on LinkedIn. "In my two decades of working, I have rarely seen such a positive and supportive attitude from colleagues and the leadership team. And for this, I’m truly grateful and thankful!"

Ankita Sengupta