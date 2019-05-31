Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass with over 100 titles coming to PC

Microsoft is set to bring its console-centric Xbox Game Pass to Windows 10 users. PC gamers will now have access to a library of over a hundred Xbox games as part of the company’s “Play Anywhere” initiative.

Microsoft claims it will be working with 75 publishers and developers including big names like Bethesda, Deep Silver, Sega, Paradox Interactive and Devolver Digital to bring Xbox exclusive titles to the PC.



Goodbye May, hello Xbox Game Pass for PC news, June’s Games with Gold, and new games launching just in time for @E3.

Tune in: https://t.co/BJHWoCBw1x pic.twitter.com/JXmo035Enq Close 30 May 2019

In an official statement, Microsoft’s Xbox chief, Phil Spencer said: “Our intent is to make our Xbox Game Studios PC games available in multiple stores, including our own Microsoft Store on Windows, at their launch. We believe you should have a choice in where you buy your PC games.”

The Microsoft Game Pass for PC will offer the same discounts – 20 percent off games and 10 percent off add-ons – as its Xbox counterpart if your purchases are made on the Microsoft Store. Microsoft is also making exclusive titles on the upcoming Xbox Game Studios available on other stores, starting with Steam.

However, there’s currently no information on which games will be made available, what will be the cost as compared to the USD 9.99 a month Xbox users’ pay or when the service will be available. Microsoft confirmed more details about the Xbox Game Pass would be revealed in the next couple of weeks at the company’s E3 event.

Apart from the recent announcement, Xbox Live is set to include achievements, clubs and friends lists on Android, iOS and Switch platforms; then there’s the upcoming Project xCloud and the cloud partnership with Sony. The latest announcement only confirms the software giant’s initiative that aims to promote the Xbox brand anywhere and everywhere to as many people as possible.