Microsoft confirms hacker had access to Outlook accounts for three months: Report

Microsoft recently revealed a hacker had access to Outlook.com accounts for about three months. While Microsoft has already started notifying from Outlook.com users, the full extent of the exposure is unknown.

According to a report by the Verge, the software giant discovered that one of its support agent’s credentials had been compromised, allowing unauthorised access to some Outlook.com accounts from January 1st to March 28, 2019. The hacker or hackers had access to account email addresses, subject lines and folder names of emails. However, the content of emails or attachments remained inaccessible.

The total extent of the breach is unknown in terms of how many accounts were or how much data was accessed. Microsoft said in an email to users affected by the security breach: “Our data indicates that account-related information (but not the content of any e-mails) could have been viewed, but Microsoft has no indication why that information was viewed or how it may have been used.”

Microsoft also claims that the hackers weren’t able to steal any personal information or account passwords. But has advised users affected to air on the side of caution and reset their passwords. In the email to its users, the software giant mentioned its emphasis on privacy and security. Microsoft also went on to state that a team would be investigating the issue and working on improving the system to prevent recurrences.

The recent security breach comes weeks after a former security researcher pleaded guilty to hacking into Nintendo and Microsoft servers. Microsoft is also advising its users to be alerted to phishing scams and emails that ask for any sort of payment.