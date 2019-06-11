Microsoft confirms features on the next-gen Xbox including 8K graphics and custom AMD hardware

Microsoft recently announced several details about the new Xbox at its E3 press conference. The software giant has confirmed that the new Xbox console, codenamed Project Scarlett, will be unveiled in 2020.

According to the Microsoft, two consoles will launch in 2020 with the first debuting as the equivalent of the current Xbox One X and the second taking the place of the Xbox One S.

Let’s take a look at all the details about Project Scarlett:



Microsoft will use a custom AMD CPU based on Zen 2 architecture for the next-gen Xbox console. The new Xbox will also feature Radeon RDNA graphics architecture used on the recently released RX 5700 GPU. Microsoft will also use GDDR6 VRAM, which is set to “usher in resolution and framerates we’ve never seen before.”

The new Xbox will also match the PlayStation 5 in terms of support for 8K graphics and real-time ray tracing support. Microsoft also confirmed framerates up to 120 fps and considering the PS5 can hit 120 fps at 4K resolution, you can expect the same from the next-gen Xbox.

Microsoft also confirmed that the new Xbox would feature a super-fast SSD. A spokesperson said, “We’ve created a new generation of SSDs. We’re using the SSD as virtual RAM.” The company also claims a 40x performance boost from current Xbox standards, translating to much faster load times.

While the details of the new Xbox do look impressive on paper, they aren't very different from that of the PlayStation 5. Currently, the next-gen Xbox or Project Scarlett seems more or less like a carbon copy of Sony's PS5. For the time being, Sony has the edge with support for backward compatibility. Microsoft will also be releasing Halo Infinite alongside the new Xbox.