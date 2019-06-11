App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft confirms features on the next-gen Xbox including 8K graphics and custom AMD hardware

The new Xbox will also match the PlayStation 5 in terms of support for 8K graphics and real-time ray tracing support.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Microsoft recently announced several details about the new Xbox at its E3 press conference. The software giant has confirmed that the new Xbox console, codenamed Project Scarlett, will be unveiled in 2020.

According to the Microsoft, two consoles will launch in 2020 with the first debuting as the equivalent of the current Xbox One X and the second taking the place of the Xbox One S.

Let’s take a look at all the details about Project Scarlett:

Close
Microsoft will use a custom AMD CPU based on Zen 2 architecture for the next-gen Xbox console. The new Xbox will also feature Radeon RDNA graphics architecture used on the recently released RX 5700 GPU. Microsoft will also use GDDR6 VRAM, which is set to “usher in resolution and framerates we’ve never seen before.”

related news

The new Xbox will also match the PlayStation 5 in terms of support for 8K graphics and real-time ray tracing support. Microsoft also confirmed framerates up to 120 fps and considering the PS5 can hit 120 fps at 4K resolution, you can expect the same from the next-gen Xbox.

Microsoft also confirmed that the new Xbox would feature a super-fast SSD. A spokesperson said, “We’ve created a new generation of SSDs. We’re using the SSD as virtual RAM.” The company also claims a 40x performance boost from current Xbox standards, translating to much faster load times.

Scarlett2

While the details of the new Xbox do look impressive on paper, they aren't very different from that of the PlayStation 5. Currently, the next-gen Xbox or Project Scarlett seems more or less like a carbon copy of  Sony's PS5. For the time being, Sony has the edge with support for backward compatibility. Microsoft will also be releasing Halo Infinite alongside the new Xbox.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #gaming #Microsoft #Sony #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.