English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection, worth over $1 billion, to go up for auction

    Paul Allen's collection comprises 150 pieces spanning 500 years of art history. Christie's said it will be "the largest and most exceptional art auction in history".

    AFP
    August 26, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
    Paul Allen, who died in 2018, co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975.

    Paul Allen, who died in 2018, co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975.

    Christie's announced plans on Thursday to auction the art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, which it estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.

    The November sale of more than 150 pieces spanning 500 years of art history will be "the largest and most exceptional art auction in history," Christie's said in a statement.

    The works will include "La montagne Sainte-Victoire" by French painter Paul Cezanne, valued at more than $100 million, the auction house said.

    It is holding the auction with the late billionaire's estate. Christie's said all proceeds will go to charitable causes, as per the wishes of Allen, who was an avid art collector, innovator and philanthropist.

    “To Paul, art was both analytical and emotional. He believed that art expressed a unique view of reality –- combining the artist’s inner state and inner eye –- in a way that can inspire us all," said Jody Allen, the executor of the estate.

    Close

    Related stories

    "His collection reflects the diversity of his interests, with their own mystique and beauty."

    Christie’s CEO Guillaume Cerutti said the auction will be like no other.

    "The inspirational figure of Paul Allen, the extraordinary quality and diversity of works, and the dedication of all proceeds to philanthropy, create a unique combination that will make the sale of the Paul G. Allen Collection an event of unprecedented magnitude," Cerutti said.

    Allen, who died in 2018, co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975.
    AFP
    Tags: #ART #Microsoft #Paul Allen
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 04:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.