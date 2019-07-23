App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Micromax to soon start selling Huawei smartphones in India

Both the companies are said to make an official announcement in a couple of days.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Indian smartphone manufacturer Micromax has partnered with Huawei to sell smartphones in India. The company would reportedly distribute and sell Huawei smartphones pan India.

Micromax would be responsible for strategising the model to reach out to Huawei’s target audience and sell smartphones in India, reported The Mobile Indian. Both the companies are said to make an official announcement in a couple of days. 

A source told the website that Micromax would be the exclusive billing partner across all channels for Huawei in India. The Indian company would also help Huawei in marketing and brand placement for select products.

Micromax has lately struggled to make its presence felt in the Indian market. This is mainly due to the increasing competition between Chinese smartphone manufacturers who offer features with a good value-for-money proposition. With the new partnership, Micromax can now focus on the distribution, which is said to be its core. 

The partnership is also important for Huawei in India. The Chinese manufacturer is second when it comes to global sales but has less than one percent market share in India. In spite of launching phones in different price segments, the company has failed to mark its position in the top-five smartphone brands in India.

Other smartphone brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung and Oppo have started creating an offline presence in India to garner more market share. The partnership with Micromax could possibly open doors for Huawei in the offline market, particularly in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities. 
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Huawei #Micromax #smartphones

