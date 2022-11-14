Author Michael Lewis spent 6 months with FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for book on crypto

While global financial markets are still recovering rom the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, best-selling author and financial journalist Michael Lewis seems to have grabbed the opportunity to make the best out of a troubling situation.

Lewis -- who is known for writing both books and articles on financial crises and behavioral finance for Bloomberg and New York Times -- appears to have spent six months with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, interviewing him for his new book.

According to a report in The Ankler, an email doing rounds in the entertainment industry -- hoping to cash in on the story of FTX's fall --revealed that Lewis had been travelling with Bankman-Fried and was making the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange the centerpiece of his next book.

The publication also shared an email which was originally sent to potential buyers. It stated: "For the past six months or so. Michael Lewis has been travelling with and interviewing Sam Bankman-Fried. His childhood, early success on Wall Street, embrace of effective altruism and the creation of a crypto empire that catapulted him in record time into the ranks of the richest people in the world seemed more than sufficient for a signature Michael Lewis book."

A "signature Michael Lewis book" often tells the story of how an individual makes use of financial opportunities in the market to rise exponentially in ranks and riches. For example, in his book Boomerang: The Meltdown Tour, Lewis chronicled the story of American investor Kyle Bass who had made a fortune betting against the subprime mortgage market when it collapsed in 2008. Lewis's other works include The Premonition, The Fifth Risk, The Undoing Project, and Flash Boys.

In his upcoming book, Lewis is likely to touch upon the rivalry between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Bankman-Fried which he likens to that of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vadar of crypto, the email shared by The Ankler revealed.

But so far, not a word of the book has been written yet. "Michael hasn't written anything yet, but the story has become too big for us to wait," the email stated. Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptic tweets amid FTX tumult: 'Hacked or...?' Earlier, in an interview with Financial Times, talking about the book Lewis had said, "I guess it is possible it will be framed as a crypto book, but it won’t be a crypto book. It’ll be about this really unusual character. You’ll learn all about crypto and you’ll learn about what screwed up market structure in the United States and so on.” Last week, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, had agreed to take over FTX after the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange faced a massive liquidity crunch. Read more: What the FTX meltdown is telling us

